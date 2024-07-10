ACME Group's 'Connect' Fund Secures Major Investment to Boost India's AVGC Industry
ACME Group announces the successful closing of the first round of funding for its ₹300 Crores 'Connect' CAT II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) dedicated to the Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector. Valued at $4 billion and expected to triple by 2030, the AVGC industry finds a significant ally in 'Connect,' aimed at fueling innovation and growth.
New Delhi (India), July 10: ACME Group has announced the successful closing of the first round of funding for its ₹300 Crores CAT II Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) named 'Connect.' This marks a pivotal moment for India's financial and creative landscapes, revolutionising the Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector.
The AVGC sector, recognised by the Indian Government, is currently valued at approximately $4 billion and is projected to triple to $12 billion by 2030. ACME Group's 'Connect' fund aims to capitalise on this growth, providing crucial capital to high-potential AVGC companies.
The 'Connect' Fund, established under the AFPL CAT II AIF Trust and registered with SEBI, is India's first fund dedicated to the AVGC industry. This strategic initiative aims to drive innovation and scaling operations to meet global standards. The fund highlights investors' strong belief in the vision of ACME Group and the promising future of India's AVGC sector.
