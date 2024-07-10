Automation Anywhere Unveils AI + Automation Enterprise System for Exponential Business Outcomes

Automation Anywhere, a leading entity in AI-powered automation, has unveiled its groundbreaking AI + Automation Enterprise System during Imagine 2024. This innovative system leverages second-generation GenAI Process Models to expedite the discovery, development, and deployment of AI-driven process automations.

Additionally, Automation Anywhere introduced AI Agents that manage complex cognitive tasks across enterprise systems. These enhancements aim to significantly improve efficiency, cutting down processing times from hours to minutes and boosting business outcomes by up to 10 times.

The new AI Agent Studio offers low-code tools, allowing developers of all skill levels to build specialized AI Agents swiftly. These AI Agents, adaptable and data-aware, ensure real-time decision-making and execution, pushing the boundaries of traditional automation capabilities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)