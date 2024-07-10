Left Menu

Automation Anywhere and AWS Revolutionize Enterprise Workflows with AI-Powered Automation

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Automation Anywhere have announced an expanded partnership to enhance business processes using generative AI. By integrating with Amazon Q, Automation Anywhere aims to streamline enterprise workflows, enabling rapid automation of tasks through natural language. This collaboration promises significant cost savings and productivity boosts for businesses.

Updated: 10-07-2024 12:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Automation Anywhere have unveiled an expanded collaboration to accelerate business transformation. This strategic alliance leverages generative AI, enabling customers to rapidly automate complex enterprise workflows.

Automation Anywhere aims to revolutionize business processes with Amazon Q, a fully managed AI-powered assistant. Using conversational automation, employees can transform natural language requests into automated actions within minutes, drastically reducing the time required for these tasks. Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer at Automation Anywhere, highlighted the significant cost savings and productivity boosts already observed by their clients.

Amazon Q provides immediate, actionable insights, allowing business users to enhance decision-making and streamline tasks. Integrated within the Automation Success Platform, this AI-driven automation frees up time for higher-value activities, fostering workplace innovation. This development is part of Automation Anywhere's new AI + Automation Enterprise System, built on their long-standing relationship with AWS.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

