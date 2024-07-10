Locobuzz Named AI First Mover by Microsoft for Pioneering AI-Powered CXM Solutions

Locobuzz, a global leader in customer experience management, has been recognized by Microsoft as an AI First Mover for its groundbreaking AI-powered solutions.

According to Vishal Agarwal, CEO of Locobuzz, the company views AI as a critical augmentation tool for customer service agents, enabling them to draft complex responses and navigate business processes effortlessly. This recognition validates their commitment to pushing AI boundaries.

Locobuzz leverages Microsoft's Azure GPT APIs to streamline agent tasks by summarizing conversations, suggesting next steps, and recommending responses. The company reports measurable client results including a significant reduction in average handle time and increased agent productivity.

Nitin Agarwal, CTO, emphasized the company's vision to empower businesses with deeper digital insights, aiding decision-making and content automation. Locobuzz's AI solutions continue to innovate, driving predictive analytics and real-time sentiment analysis.

Founded in providing real-time customer insights and automated support, Locobuzz serves over 300 Fortune 500 companies globally. Their latest recognition as an AI First Mover by Microsoft highlights their leadership in digital transformation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)