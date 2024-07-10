Left Menu

Flipkart Expands Digital Payment Offerings with BillDesk Partnership

Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce giant, has collaborated with payment solutions provider BillDesk to introduce five new digital payment categories, including FasTag, DTH recharges, landline, broadband, and mobile postpaid bill payments. This expansion aligns with Flipkart's vision of simplifying digital payments and advancing a cashless economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:13 IST
Indian e-commerce major Flipkart announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with payment solutions company BillDesk to broaden its digital payment offerings. This expansion introduces five new categories: FasTag, DTH recharges, landline, broadband, and mobile postpaid bill payments on the Flipkart app.

The collaboration aims to integrate these services with the Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), enhancing the existing options for electricity bill payment and mobile prepaid recharge.

'We have diversified our selection of services in line with Flipkart's vision to simplify the digital payments journey for customers and further the government's vision of a cashless economy,' said Gaurav Arora, Vice President, Payments and SuperCoins at Flipkart.

Earlier this year, in March, the Bengaluru-based firm launched its UPI handle @fkaxis in partnership with Axis Bank, facilitating online and offline merchant transactions both within and outside the Flipkart marketplace.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

