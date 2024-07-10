Left Menu

FAZONICS Unveils Game-Changing True Wireless Earbuds With SmartDisplay Touchscreen

FAZONICS has announced its innovative entry into the audio and power market with new products, including True Wireless Earbuds featuring SmartDisplay Touchscreens. The AuraRise lineup, launched in 2024, boasts unique features such as Spatial Audio, AENx technology, and custom EQ modes. FAZONICS aims to redefine audio experiences with these advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:05 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10: FAZONICS, a trailblazer in the technology sector, has announced its groundbreaking venture into the audio and power categories. Known for revolutionizing the market with state-of-the-art products, FAZONICS is set to introduce a series of innovations aimed at enhancing audio experiences for consumers worldwide.

The company has launched the AuraRise lineup, including various models such as AuraRise Ultra, ECO BUDS, Dream Buds, Mini Pods, Slide Pods, and Signature Buds, from April to August 2024. These products are priced starting at Rs 1399, offering significant discounts during the launch phase.

FAZONICS True Wireless Earbuds come equipped with advanced features like SmartDisplay Touchscreen, FAZONICS Spatial Audio, AENx Technology, and multiple EQ modes. Designed to provide unmatched user experiences, these earbuds boast additional functionalities such as a stopwatch, 'Find My Buds' option, IPX5 waterproof rating, and up to 50 hours of playtime.

