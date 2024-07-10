Ather Energy's Vision for India's Electric Two-Wheeler Transformation
Ather Energy's Co-founder & CEO, Tarun Mehta, discusses the transformative potential of India's electric two-wheeler industry. Emphasizing government policy support, Mehta highlights the industry's growth, the importance of electrification to reduce fossil fuel dependence, and the need for demand incentives to foster a local EV manufacturing ecosystem.
According to Ather Energy's Co-founder and CEO, Tarun Mehta, India's electric two-wheeler industry is undergoing an 'amazing transformation' with crucial policy support from the government. In a social media post, Mehta underscored the immense growth potential and transformational power of full electrification to cut fossil fuel reliance and emissions.
Mehta, referencing India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, reiterated that despite hurdles in tech adoption, government incentives have been pivotal in nurturing the nascent electric vehicle sector. He argued that subsidies aren't merely for growing companies but for accelerating industry-wide adoption, thus driving innovation and infrastructure development.
Mehta pointed to the revised FAME policy as a turning point, allowing the industry to reduce its reliance on subsidies while expanding capacities. Rival Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal echoed Mehta's sentiments, describing EVs as a deflationary alternative to internal combustion engines, positioning India for global leadership in the EV revolution.
