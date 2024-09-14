Left Menu

Iran's Chamran-1 Satellite Launch Sparks Controversy

Iran successfully launched the Chamran-1 satellite into orbit using the Qaem-100 rocket. This development comes amid accusations from the U.S. and European countries alleging Iran's involvement in transferring ballistic missiles to Russia for potential use in Ukraine. Iran denies these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:42 IST
Iran successfully launched the Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit on Saturday using a rocket developed by the Revolutionary Guards, as reported by state media.

The launch has triggered international concern, with the United States and European countries accusing Iran of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia, which could be used in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Iran has firmly denied these accusations.

The 60-kg Chamran-1 satellite, launched via the Qaem-100 rocket, was placed into a 550-kilometer orbit, sending its first signals back to Earth. The satellite's primary mission is to test hardware and software for orbital maneuvers while also evaluating the performance of navigation and control subsystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

