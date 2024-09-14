Iran's Chamran-1 Satellite Launch Sparks Controversy

Iran successfully launched the Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit on Saturday using a rocket developed by the Revolutionary Guards, as reported by state media.

The launch has triggered international concern, with the United States and European countries accusing Iran of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia, which could be used in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Iran has firmly denied these accusations.

The 60-kg Chamran-1 satellite, launched via the Qaem-100 rocket, was placed into a 550-kilometer orbit, sending its first signals back to Earth. The satellite's primary mission is to test hardware and software for orbital maneuvers while also evaluating the performance of navigation and control subsystems.

