HCLTech Tops TIME Magazine's World's Best Companies 2024 List

Indian IT firm HCLTech has been recognized as the no.1 India-headquartered company in TIME magazine's World's Best Companies 2024 list.

The Noida-based company also secured a spot in the global top 10 within the Professional Services category. This achievement highlights HCLTech's dedication to excellence and innovation and solidifies its leadership position in the industry.

Rahul Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Corporate Functions at HCLTech, noted that the accolade underscores the firm's commitment to maximizing employee potential, advancing community and social responsibility, and achieving sustainability goals. The recognition aligns with HCLTech's strategic goals encapsulated in its 'Supercharging Progress' and 'Find Your Spark' employee value proposition.

The World's Best Companies 2024 ranking assesses companies based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability. HCLTech posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,257 crore in the June quarter of FY25, marking a 20.45% increase year-on-year. Quarterly revenue rose to Rs 28,057 crore, up 6.6% year-on-year, with a 3-5% growth projection for FY25 fueled by GenAI diversification and solid operational execution.

As of June 2024, HCLTech employs 219,000 people across 60 countries.

