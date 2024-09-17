Left Menu

Ingram Micro India Launches Apple iPhone 16 Series and More with Exciting Offers

Ingram Micro India announces the release of iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and various AirPods models in India. They are available across thousands of retail locations with attractive cashback and EMI offers. The company also highlights exchange bonuses and financial services to enhance customer convenience.

Updated: 17-09-2024 17:01 IST
  • India

Ingram Micro India has unveiled the latest Apple products, including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and new AirPods models. The highly anticipated devices are now available at over 8,500 retail locations across India, offering consumers an array of financing options and instant cashback deals.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature significant upgrades such as the A18 chip, improved camera control, and enhanced battery life. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come with even larger displays and the powerful A18 Pro chip. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 10 boasts a groundbreaking display and comprehensive health features, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is designed for sports and adventure enthusiasts.

To make these state-of-the-art devices more accessible, Ingram Micro India has partnered with major banks to provide instant cashback on various products. Customers can also benefit from attractive EMI options and exchange bonuses. Visit www.indiaistore.com for detailed pricing and availability information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

