European Regulators Intensify Scrutiny on Big Tech

European regulators have intensified their scrutiny on Big Tech companies through various legislative measures and investigations. Notably, the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act have been instrumental in these efforts. Tech giants like Meta, Apple, Google, and Microsoft have faced numerous fines and charges for non-compliance and anti-competitive practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 14:50 IST
European regulators have launched a series of investigations into Big Tech in recent years. The Digital Markets Act (DMA), effective since 2022, aims to curb the power of Big Tech and create a level playing field for smaller rivals. The European Commission charged Meta in July for failing to comply with the DMA.

The Commission has also initiated multiple investigations into Apple and Alphabet's Google over potential breaches. In September 2023, 22 'gatekeeper' services run by companies like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and TikTok-owner ByteDance were named, giving them six months to comply with the DMA's provisions.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), tech companies must tackle illegal content more rigorously. Meta's Facebook and Instagram are being investigated for potential breaches relating to child safety, which could result in hefty fines. On Sept. 18, Google successfully challenged a 1.49 billion euro antitrust fine. However, it lost another 2.42 billion euro fine a week earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

