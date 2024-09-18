Left Menu

Mass Injuries from Hezbollah Communication Device Explosions

Hundreds were injured in recent explosions involving communication devices used by Lebanon's Hezbollah group on Wednesday. A significant number of the injuries were to the stomach and hands, according to a security source.

Updated: 18-09-2024 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

On Wednesday, hundreds of individuals sustained injuries due to explosions linked to communication devices utilized by Lebanon's Hezbollah group, according to a security source.

The source indicated that many of the injuries were concentrated on the stomach and hands.

The cause of the blasts remains under investigation as emergency services continue to respond to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

