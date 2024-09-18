Mass Injuries from Hezbollah Communication Device Explosions
Hundreds were injured in recent explosions involving communication devices used by Lebanon's Hezbollah group on Wednesday. A significant number of the injuries were to the stomach and hands, according to a security source.
The cause of the blasts remains under investigation as emergency services continue to respond to the crisis.
