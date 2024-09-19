Flight to the Stars: Major Developments in Space Exploration

Following a summary of current science news briefs:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) announced it will supply multiple H3 rocket launches to French satellite company Eutelsat Group starting in 2027. The agreement marks a significant overseas success for Japan's $1.55 billion state-backed H3 rocket program, which recently saw its first successful flight after a previous failure.

Rocket Lab aborted the latest launch of its Electron rocket from New Zealand due to ground support equipment issues. The rocket, intended to carry five satellites for Kineis, failed to lift off from its North Island launch site.

Intuitive Machines secured a $4.8 billion contract from NASA for navigation and communication services for missions in the near-space region. The company's shares rose markedly following the announcement.

Astronomers have observed record-setting energetic jets emanating from a supermassive black hole in a distant galaxy. These jets, the largest ever detected, stretch about 140 times the diameter of the Milky Way and offer a glimpse into the universe's past, given the black hole is located 7.5 billion light-years away.

(With inputs from agencies.)