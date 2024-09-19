Left Menu

Indonesian Tax Agency Probes Massive Data Breach Amid Cybersecurity Concerns

Indonesia's tax agency is probing a significant data breach that reportedly exposed taxpayer identification numbers of millions, including President Jokowi and his ministers. The breach is part of a series of cyber-attacks targeting Indonesian entities, pointing to weaker personal data protection measures by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:50 IST
Indonesian Tax Agency Probes Massive Data Breach Amid Cybersecurity Concerns
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's tax agency is investigating a significant data breach that has allegedly exposed the taxpayer identification numbers of millions of citizens, including President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo, his ministers, and his sons, an official has confirmed. The breach is part of a trend of increasing cyber-attacks targeting Indonesian companies and government agencies over recent years, attributed to lax personal data protection by experts.

Cybersecurity expert Teguh Aprianto posted a screenshot on social media platform X on Wednesday, displaying samples of national identity and taxpayer identification numbers of 6 million Indonesians, including those of Jokowi and several of his ministers. The tax agency is currently investigating the 'circulating information of a data breach,' according to agency official Dwi Astuti, who refrained from providing further details.

Reuters has not yet been able to confirm the validity of the data breach claims. Jokowi's office has not responded to requests for comments. Teguh warned that the exposure of taxpayer data could lead to targeted scam operations resulting in significant material or immaterial loss and could also reveal individuals' earnings or transaction data. The alleged breach follows a ransomware attack in June that crippled several government services, such as immigration and major airports, leading the government to initiate an audit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024