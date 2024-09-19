Left Menu

Otomeyt AI: Revolutionizing Recruitment with Artificial Intelligence

Apar Peopleworld, a subsidiary of Apar Technologies Worldwide, rebrands as Otomeyt AI to reflect its commitment to transforming recruitment with AI. The company aims to automate hiring processes, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. Otomeyt AI continues to provide innovative AI solutions for talent management and skill development.

Updated: 19-09-2024 14:31 IST
Apar Peopleworld, fully owned by Apar Technologies Worldwide, announced a rebranding move and will now operate under the name Otomeyt AI. This rebranding represents the company's renewed focus on revolutionizing the recruitment industry through advanced AI technology.

Otomeyt AI's innovative approach aims to automate the entire hiring process using proprietary AI tools, significantly improving efficiency and accuracy. This transformation marks a major milestone for the company, emphasizing its belief in AI's power to reshape workforce management.

CEO Christopher Raju highlighted that this move aligns with their goal to lead in innovation. Otomeyt AI seeks to eliminate manual and error-prone tasks in hiring, ultimately enhancing the quality and speed of hiring decisions. The rebrand underscores Otomeyt AI's commitment to providing cutting-edge AI solutions for talent management worldwide.

