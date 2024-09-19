Left Menu

Persistent Systems Accelerates to Top as Fastest-Growing IT Brand in India

Persistent Systems has been recognized as the fastest-growing IT services brand in the 2024 Brand Finance India 100 report, with a brand value of $609 million and a significant 327% growth since 2020. The company's strategic investments, client-focused solutions, and innovative culture have been key to this achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:49 IST
Persistent Systems Accelerates to Top as Fastest-Growing IT Brand in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Persistent Systems has emerged as the fastest-growing IT services brand in India, according to the 2024 Brand Finance India 100 report. The company's brand value surged to $609 million, marking a remarkable 327% increase since 2020.

Persistent's success is significantly attributed to its strategic investments, client-centric solutions, and a robust commitment to innovation. These factors have not only propelled the company to the 9th position among the most valuable IT services brands but also earned it an AA brand rating with an impressive score of 72.39 out of 100.

Persistent's rise is marked by consistent revenue growth and exceptional brand-building initiatives, highlighting its leadership in the highly competitive IT services market. The company's focus on AI technologies and high social media engagement further amplifies its brand visibility and recall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024