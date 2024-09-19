Persistent Systems Accelerates to Top as Fastest-Growing IT Brand in India
Persistent Systems has emerged as the fastest-growing IT services brand in India, according to the 2024 Brand Finance India 100 report. The company's brand value surged to $609 million, marking a remarkable 327% increase since 2020.
Persistent's success is significantly attributed to its strategic investments, client-centric solutions, and a robust commitment to innovation. These factors have not only propelled the company to the 9th position among the most valuable IT services brands but also earned it an AA brand rating with an impressive score of 72.39 out of 100.
Persistent's rise is marked by consistent revenue growth and exceptional brand-building initiatives, highlighting its leadership in the highly competitive IT services market. The company's focus on AI technologies and high social media engagement further amplifies its brand visibility and recall.
