Massive Frenzy in India as Apple Debuts iPhone 16 Series

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series on September 9, igniting a frenzy among technology enthusiasts in India. The new generation iPhones are now available for purchase, and people across the country are lining up outside various outlets. A significant crowd was seen gathered at the company's store in Mumbai's BKC, eager to get their hands on the latest models.

The enthusiasm was palpable as people lined up outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC. Customers were excited to explore the iPhone 16, featuring advanced technology that enhances user experience. The iPhone 16 Pro and the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max models boast Apple's largest displays yet, at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively. These devices are also equipped with the thinnest borders and Always-On 120Hz ProMotion display technology. Customer Ujjwal Shah, who had been waiting in line for 21 hours, expressed his excitement: "The atmosphere in Mumbai for this phone is absolutely new...Last year, I stood in the queue for 17 hours."

Another customer, Akshay, came from Surat at 6 am to purchase the iPhone 16 Pro Max. He praised the improved zoom camera quality and the new iOS 18. Similar scenes of long queues were witnessed at the Apple store in Delhi's Saket.

The iPhone 16 series includes the base model, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro features various striking colours, such as Dark Black Titanium, Bright White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium. It boasts the best battery life ever seen in an iPhone, thanks to optimized power management and larger batteries.

The camera system is another highlight, featuring a 48MP fusion camera with a 2nd-generation quad-pixel sensor and zero shutter lag. The 48MP ultra-wide camera and 5x telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length enhance photographic capabilities. New photographic styles allow real-time adjustments, while 4K120 video capture supports cinematic-quality recording with frame-by-frame colour grading in Dolby Vision. Enhanced spatial audio capture offers an immersive experience, especially when paired with AirPods or Apple Vision Pro.

(With inputs from agencies.)