Left Menu

USPS Halts January Stamp Price Hike, Citing Recent Increases

The U.S. Postal Service announced it will not increase stamp prices in January. This decision comes after a series of price hikes, with the most recent in July, raising first-class mail stamp prices to 73 cents. Since early 2019, stamp prices have seen a 36% rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:11 IST
USPS Halts January Stamp Price Hike, Citing Recent Increases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Postal Service announced on Friday it will not increase stamp prices in January, marking the first time since January 2022 that there will be no hike.

In July, USPS increased the price of a first-class mail stamp to 73 cents from 68 cents, alongside a 7.8% rise in overall mailing services product prices.

Since early 2019, stamp prices have surged by 36%, rising from 50 cents to their current rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024