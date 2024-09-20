USPS Halts January Stamp Price Hike, Citing Recent Increases

The U.S. Postal Service announced on Friday it will not increase stamp prices in January, marking the first time since January 2022 that there will be no hike.

In July, USPS increased the price of a first-class mail stamp to 73 cents from 68 cents, alongside a 7.8% rise in overall mailing services product prices.

Since early 2019, stamp prices have surged by 36%, rising from 50 cents to their current rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)