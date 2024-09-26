Optoma Expands Horizons with New Subsidiaries in India and Australia

Optoma, a globally renowned provider of projector and display solutions, announced on September 26, 2024, the successful establishment of subsidiaries in India and Australia. This expansion highlights Optoma's unwavering commitment and long-term focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

Known for its professional ProAV solutions, Optoma is addressing various projection needs across the Asia-Pacific, specializing in technologies for large venues that provide exceptional image quality. By collaborating with professional partners and implementing independently developed remote management software OMS, Optoma can offer customized solutions tailored for a variety of environments and technical requirements.

Gordon Wu, General Manager of the Asia-Pacific region, stated, "Optoma's establishment of subsidiaries in key markets across Asia underscores our determination to deepen our local presence. This move not only strengthens our market influence but also reaffirms our commitment to meeting customer needs." By expanding its footprint in the Asia-Pacific market, Optoma aims to become a reliable brand in professional display solutions and services, offering more flexible and comprehensive global services.

With the rise of digital learning and interactive teaching methods, the education market is experiencing rapid growth. Optoma plans to support educational institutions in enhancing teaching quality through its professional hardware and software solutions, aiming to enrich user experience and product value through multiple software innovations.

Gordon Wu emphasized, "In the future, we will not only focus on our established hardware products but also prioritize the development of emerging software solutions. Through these innovations, we expect to continue expanding our influence in the global market, providing consumers with more comprehensive solutions." Since its establishment in 2000, Optoma has been expanding globally, with regional headquarters in Europe, America, Asia-Pacific, and China, delivering localized services in over 150 countries. The new subsidiaries in Australia and India mark a strategic response to growing demand in the Asia-Pacific market, promoting localized operations and increasing market share and influence in the region.

