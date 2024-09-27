Indigenous 5G Technology Set to Propel India's Economic Growth: Scindia
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted indigenous technology manufacturing as a key factor in driving India's economic growth and enhancing its global stature in telecommunications. During his visit to IIT Madras's 5G Testbed project, Scindia emphasized the importance of innovation in achieving economic goals and creating employment opportunities.
Scindia visited the 5G Testbed project at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, where he interacted with students and researchers involved in this innovative initiative. The project, funded by the Department of Telecommunication, aims to give startups and industries a competitive edge in the 5G space.
The 5G infrastructure, including hardware and software, has been developed at IIT Madras, forming a state-of-the-art system that supports the development of products by startups and smaller companies. Scindia noted that such initiatives are crucial for India's technological and economic transformation, helping the country become one of the world's largest economies. He also interacted with researchers from various technology centers and startups.
