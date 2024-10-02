Left Menu

Hamas Applauds Iranian Missile Strikes

Hamas has praised the Iranian missile strikes conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The strikes were in retaliation for the deaths of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, and targeted large areas of occupied territories.

Updated: 02-10-2024 00:02 IST
Hamas praised on Tuesday the missile strikes carried out by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, noting the action was in retaliation for the deaths of key leaders: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

The statement came as a response to continuous acts of aggression in occupied territories. Hamas described the missile launch as heroic, celebrating it as a form of justice for their fallen martyrs.

The strikes signify escalating tensions and reaffirm alliances in the volatile region as groups vow retaliation for systemic violence and loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

