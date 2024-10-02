Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Ships Sink Off Djibouti Coast
The United Nations migration agency confirmed that 45 migrants perished after two ships sank off Djibouti's coast. The boats departed from Yemen carrying 310 individuals; 32 survivors have been rescued so far. The International Organization for Migration is aiding in search and rescue operations.
Forty-five migrants have died after two ships wrecked sank off the coast of the East African nation of Djibouti, according to a spokesperson for the United Nations migration agency on Tuesday.
The boats had departed from Yemen carrying 310 people and, to date, 32 survivors have been rescued. The International Organization for Migration announced in a post on X that it is supporting state emergency teams in ongoing search and rescue efforts.
The tragic incident has left many still missing and highlights the perilous journeys made by migrants seeking a better life.
