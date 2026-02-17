Suspicious Maritime Activity Unfolds Near Yemen's Port of Aden

The UK Maritime Agency has updated the status of an incident involving a vessel and several small boats to 'suspicious activity' after determining that only warning shots were fired. This event unfolded roughly 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port of Aden.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations initially reported receiving information about an exchange of small-arms fire when a vessel was approached and hailed by a white skiff carrying five people. However, further investigation revealed that no firearms were directly aimed at either vessel involved.

Authorities are currently investigating the presence of two additional skiffs reported in the area. With Yemen's Houthi militants previously responsible for attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, subsequent to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, companies remain cautious about resuming trade routes through these perilous waters, given the historical threat from Somali pirate gangs.

