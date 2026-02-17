Left Menu

Suspicious Maritime Activity Unfolds Near Yemen's Port of Aden

A maritime incident involving warning shots near Yemen's port of Aden was reported as 'suspicious activity.' The UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed no weapons were aimed at vessels. With past pirate activity and recent conflicts affecting the region, shipping companies remain cautious about navigating these waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:08 IST
Suspicious Maritime Activity Unfolds Near Yemen's Port of Aden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK Maritime Agency has updated the status of an incident involving a vessel and several small boats to 'suspicious activity' after determining that only warning shots were fired. This event unfolded roughly 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port of Aden.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations initially reported receiving information about an exchange of small-arms fire when a vessel was approached and hailed by a white skiff carrying five people. However, further investigation revealed that no firearms were directly aimed at either vessel involved.

Authorities are currently investigating the presence of two additional skiffs reported in the area. With Yemen's Houthi militants previously responsible for attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, subsequent to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, companies remain cautious about resuming trade routes through these perilous waters, given the historical threat from Somali pirate gangs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

 India
2
Starlink Disconnection: No Setback for Russian Drone Operations

Starlink Disconnection: No Setback for Russian Drone Operations

 Global
3
Federal Indictment Exposes Doping Conspiracy Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Federal Indictment Exposes Doping Conspiracy Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

 Global
4
Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026