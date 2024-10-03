BEL and IAI Join Forces for MRSAM Support with New Joint Venture

In a strategic move, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna defence PSU, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's leading aerospace firm, have established a new joint venture company. The entity, named BEL IAI AeroSystems Private Ltd., will provide comprehensive support for the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) systems in India.

Based in Delhi, this joint venture aims to serve as the single point of contact for long-term maintenance and technical support for MRSAM systems. The venture underscores the enduring partnership between BEL and IAI, which have previously collaborated on numerous strategic initiatives for the Tri-services.

MRSAM, co-developed by IAI and India's DRDO, is a sophisticated air and missile defence system employed by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as Israeli defense forces. The establishment of this joint venture aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defense technologies, exemplifying the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

