Left Menu

BEL and IAI Join Forces for MRSAM Support with New Joint Venture

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) have formed a joint venture named BEL IAI AeroSystems Private Ltd. The venture aims to provide long-term support for India's Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) systems, enhancing their maintenance and technical capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:00 IST
BEL and IAI Join Forces for MRSAM Support with New Joint Venture
Represtative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a strategic move, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna defence PSU, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's leading aerospace firm, have established a new joint venture company. The entity, named BEL IAI AeroSystems Private Ltd., will provide comprehensive support for the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) systems in India.

Based in Delhi, this joint venture aims to serve as the single point of contact for long-term maintenance and technical support for MRSAM systems. The venture underscores the enduring partnership between BEL and IAI, which have previously collaborated on numerous strategic initiatives for the Tri-services.

MRSAM, co-developed by IAI and India's DRDO, is a sophisticated air and missile defence system employed by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as Israeli defense forces. The establishment of this joint venture aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defense technologies, exemplifying the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024