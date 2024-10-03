Left Menu

Google's Future in India: AI and Innovations Set to Lead the Way

Google, celebrating its 20-year presence in India, is focusing on AI to drive its next phase of growth. India remains crucial for Google, with major initiatives in AI, skilling, and payments. The company aims to support the startup ecosystem through partnerships and investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:35 IST
Google's Future in India: AI and Innovations Set to Lead the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global tech giant Google is celebrating two decades in India by focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to fuel its next growth phase, according to India MD Roma Datta Chobey.

Chobey emphasized Google's commitment to balancing AI regulation with fostering innovation, highlighting India's significance in the company's strategic vision.

Chobey addressed concerns about Google's practices, affirming its support for startups through partnerships and training programs, as well as efforts in AI infrastructure and workforce development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024