Google's Future in India: AI and Innovations Set to Lead the Way
Google, celebrating its 20-year presence in India, is focusing on AI to drive its next phase of growth. India remains crucial for Google, with major initiatives in AI, skilling, and payments. The company aims to support the startup ecosystem through partnerships and investments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Global tech giant Google is celebrating two decades in India by focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to fuel its next growth phase, according to India MD Roma Datta Chobey.
Chobey emphasized Google's commitment to balancing AI regulation with fostering innovation, highlighting India's significance in the company's strategic vision.
Chobey addressed concerns about Google's practices, affirming its support for startups through partnerships and training programs, as well as efforts in AI infrastructure and workforce development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Artificial Intelligence
- India
- AI
- innovation
- technology
- startup
- Pixel
- skilling
- GPay
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Key Health Updates: Innovations, Legal Battles, and Global Initiatives
Sheaffer Brews Innovation with the Launch of Sheaffer Coffee Edition
La Trobe University and BIRAC Unite for Bio Innovation Corridor
TECNO and MediaTek Launch Joint AI Lab to Revolutionize Smartphone Technology
Infosys Invests Rs 17 Crore in Space Tech Startup GalaxEye