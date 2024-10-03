Google's Future in India: AI and Innovations Set to Lead the Way

Global tech giant Google is celebrating two decades in India by focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to fuel its next growth phase, according to India MD Roma Datta Chobey.

Chobey emphasized Google's commitment to balancing AI regulation with fostering innovation, highlighting India's significance in the company's strategic vision.

Chobey addressed concerns about Google's practices, affirming its support for startups through partnerships and training programs, as well as efforts in AI infrastructure and workforce development.

