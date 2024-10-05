Cutting-Edge Technology Lab Set to Inspire Innovation at Sudarshan Chakra Corps
A new technology lab at the Sudarshan Chakra Corps base in Bhopal aims to promote technological innovation and practical learning. Inaugurated by Lieutenant General Prit Pal Singh, the facility offers robotics and 3D printing labs, providing soldiers and their families hands-on learning opportunities and inspiring youth in technology.
The Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has launched a state-of-the-art technology lab to push the frontiers of innovation among military ranks and their families. The lab was inaugurated on Saturday by Lieutenant General Prit Pal Singh, according to an official statement.
Developed in collaboration with Robology India Enterprise, the Sudarshan Chakra Technology Lab aims to offer a practical learning environment, specifically targeting the younger generation. It includes a robotics lab for automation projects and a 3D printing lab for creating physical models, thereby offering early exposure to new-age technology.
'This facility will empower our soldiers and inspire the younger generation to explore technology and creativity,' remarked Lieutenant General Singh. The lab will offer various courses designed to foster an environment of learning and technological inspiration that could significantly benefit both soldiers and their dependents.
