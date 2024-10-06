Left Menu

India's Cloud Surge: Google Powers Transformation

India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for Google Cloud services. With increased adoption across various sectors, Google is focusing on business transformation by partnering with diverse stakeholders. Initiatives like the Gemini Agent Framework and 'DPI in a box' emphasize AI's transformative potential for India's digital economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is rapidly becoming a pivotal market for Google's cloud services, with the tech titan looking to partner with various companies for business transformation, according to a senior executive. Google's offer is seeing increased adoption across the public sector, small businesses, startups, and digital-native companies. Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country Managing Director of Google Cloud India, shared these insights with PTI.

Google Cloud's growth trajectory is being driven by early adopters, such as digital-native companies and startups. Currently, 90% of Gen AI unicorns and 60% of Gen AI-funded companies are utilizing Google Cloud. This widespread adoption is a testament to the increasing reliance on cloud technology in India's digital landscape.

Google Cloud is also expanding its reach through new initiatives. The Gemini Agent Framework, backed by Google's AI model, will empower Indian businesses and users with seamless transactions and access to information in various sectors. Furthermore, collaborations like 'DPI in a box' aim to export India's digital infrastructure expertise globally, underscoring Google's commitment to digital inclusion and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

