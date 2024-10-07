Left Menu

Hera's Journey: SpaceX's Falcon 9 Set for Return with European Mission

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket resumes flights to launch ESA's Hera spacecraft, following an FAA approval amid recent scrutiny over safety concerns. The Hera mission aims to collect data on asteroid deflection in the wake of the 2022 DART spacecraft impact. SpaceX faces safety operation challenges and fines from the FAA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 02:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 02:37 IST
In a significant move, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is set to return to flight on Monday, tasked with launching the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Florida. This development follows approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, despite SpaceX's recent contentious exchanges with the agency.

The FAA authorized the mission specifically for the Hera launch scheduled for October 7, explicitly noting the absence of a second-stage reentry mitigates public risk, a concern raised following a malfunction during a prior NASA mission. SpaceX's exploration of the cosmos continues, with Hera set to assess the impact results of NASA's DART mission, which altered Dimorphos' trajectory in 2022.

Meanwhile, SpaceX faces operational challenges, including a proposed $633,000 fine for past regulatory breaches. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker emphasized safety as a priority, a standpoint disputed by SpaceX, declaring itself a leader in reliable launches. This ongoing dialogue unfolds as both entities navigate the future of space exploration and safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

