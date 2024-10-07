XDLINX Space Labs Secures $7 Million for Next-Gen Payloads
XDLINX Space Labs successfully closed a $7 million seed funding round, led by Ashish Kacholia and backed by E2MC, Mana Ventures, and others. The funds will accelerate the manufacturing of next-gen payloads for defence and commercial missions, expanding XDLINX's presence in the US and UK.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, XDLINX Space Labs announced on Monday the successful closure of a $7 million seed funding round. Led by investor Ashish Kacholia, with contributions from E2MC, Mana Ventures, and a notable family office, the funding aims to propel the company toward manufacturing advanced payloads for defence and commercial sectors.
Rupesh Gandupalli, CEO & Co-Founder of XDLINX Space Labs, highlighted that the investment will accelerate the creation of novel payload systems, including E-band communications and Optical Intelligence, while fostering the growth of satellite bus platforms in the US and UK.
Founded in 2022 in Hyderabad, the start-up achieved a milestone with the JANUS-1 nanosatellite launch, demonstrating multi-tenancy capabilities. The firm is now gearing up for the Elevation-1 launch with an E-band payload onboard SpaceX's upcoming mission, marking a significant stride in commercial satellite operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Satellite news network Al Jazeera says Israel raids its office in Ramallah in the West Bank and orders it closed, reports AP.
Russia's Air Defence Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attack
BJP chief Nadda says Gandhis, Abdullahs not nationalists, certificate of this was given to them by Pakistan's defence minister:
Russian RS-28 Sarmat Missile Test Likely Fails, Satellite Images Show
Satellite-Based Housing Census: A New Approach to Climate Vulnerability Analysis