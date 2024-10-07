Left Menu

XDLINX Space Labs Secures $7 Million for Next-Gen Payloads

XDLINX Space Labs successfully closed a $7 million seed funding round, led by Ashish Kacholia and backed by E2MC, Mana Ventures, and others. The funds will accelerate the manufacturing of next-gen payloads for defence and commercial missions, expanding XDLINX's presence in the US and UK.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, XDLINX Space Labs announced on Monday the successful closure of a $7 million seed funding round. Led by investor Ashish Kacholia, with contributions from E2MC, Mana Ventures, and a notable family office, the funding aims to propel the company toward manufacturing advanced payloads for defence and commercial sectors.

Rupesh Gandupalli, CEO & Co-Founder of XDLINX Space Labs, highlighted that the investment will accelerate the creation of novel payload systems, including E-band communications and Optical Intelligence, while fostering the growth of satellite bus platforms in the US and UK.

Founded in 2022 in Hyderabad, the start-up achieved a milestone with the JANUS-1 nanosatellite launch, demonstrating multi-tenancy capabilities. The firm is now gearing up for the Elevation-1 launch with an E-band payload onboard SpaceX's upcoming mission, marking a significant stride in commercial satellite operations.

