Nobel Honors, Space Ventures & Galactic Fashion: A Stellar Week in Science

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering microRNA's key role in cellular development. The FAA approved SpaceX Falcon 9's European mission, while Italy's Spacewear partners with Virgin Galactic for astronaut training clothes. Spain's PLD Space aims to carry humans into space, and Europe's Hera probe launches to revisit an asteroid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 02:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 02:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Renowned U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA. Their work elucidates the biological processes through which cells undergo specialization, paving the way for deeper insights into cellular development and growth within multicellular organisms.

In other news from the aerospace sector, the Federal Aviation Administration has given the green light to SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket for a pivotal launch slated for Monday. Aimed at deploying the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft, this mission signifies the continuation of SpaceX's robust launch schedule, despite recent tensions with the FAA.

Additionally, Italy's Spacewear has secured a collaborative agreement with Virgin Galactic to create avant-garde astronaut training attire. Meanwhile, the ambitious Spanish firm PLD Space is setting its sights on manned space transport, striving to rival major players and tapping into the burgeoning space economy. Complementing these advancements, Europe's Hera probe embarks on a distinct mission, furthering asteroid deflection research through its launch on a SpaceX rocket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

