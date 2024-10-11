Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Autonomous Robotaxis

On Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a futuristic vision for autonomous driving, showcasing a two-door robotaxi with gull-wing doors and no traditional controls. At a much-anticipated event, Musk highlighted Tesla's commitment to using artificial intelligence for its self-driving fleet. Production is anticipated to start by 2026, with prices potentially below $30,000.

Musk emphasized the innovation by traveling in a 'Cybercab,' introducing a cost-effective mobility solution at 20 cents per mile. The vehicle will operate on a camera and AI-based system, eliminating the need for expensive hardware like lidar. The event also introduced a larger vehicle called the 'Robovan,' capable of transporting up to 20 passengers, alongside Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus.

Despite the enthusiasm, challenges remain. Critics point to missed delivery timelines and questioned the viability of Tesla's technology amidst regulatory hurdles. Past promises have been challenging to keep, with even investors expressing concerns over the future timelines discussed during the Warner Bros studio event in California.

(With inputs from agencies.)