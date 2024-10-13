Unifying Glory: Beterbiev Clinches Undisputed Light-Heavyweight Title

In a historic showdown in Riyadh, Russian-born Canadian Artur Beterbiev emerged as boxing's undisputed light-heavyweight world champion after defeating Russian rival Dmitry Bivol. The thrilling match, held at Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Arena, concluded with a majority points decision in favor of the 39-year-old Beterbiev.

The fight brought together the previously undefeated champions, with Bivol, 33, holding the WBA title, while Beterbiev entered the ring as the reigning WBC, WBO, and IBF champion. This monumental contest, delayed from June due to Beterbiev's knee injury, saw the unification of all major belts for the first time since 1999.

The last undisputed light-heavyweight champion was American Roy Jones Jr., who achieved this feat by defeating Reggie Johnson to unify the WBA, WBC, and IBF belts. Beterbiev's victory now etches his name alongside boxing legends.

(With inputs from agencies.)