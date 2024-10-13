Left Menu

Unifying Glory: Beterbiev Clinches Undisputed Light-Heavyweight Title

Russian-born Canadian Artur Beterbiev became the undisputed light-heavyweight world champion by defeating Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia. Both fighters were undefeated prior to the match in Riyadh, which unified the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF belts. This marks the first unified champion since Roy Jones Jr. in 1999.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-10-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 04:25 IST
Unifying Glory: Beterbiev Clinches Undisputed Light-Heavyweight Title
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a historic showdown in Riyadh, Russian-born Canadian Artur Beterbiev emerged as boxing's undisputed light-heavyweight world champion after defeating Russian rival Dmitry Bivol. The thrilling match, held at Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Arena, concluded with a majority points decision in favor of the 39-year-old Beterbiev.

The fight brought together the previously undefeated champions, with Bivol, 33, holding the WBA title, while Beterbiev entered the ring as the reigning WBC, WBO, and IBF champion. This monumental contest, delayed from June due to Beterbiev's knee injury, saw the unification of all major belts for the first time since 1999.

The last undisputed light-heavyweight champion was American Roy Jones Jr., who achieved this feat by defeating Reggie Johnson to unify the WBA, WBC, and IBF belts. Beterbiev's victory now etches his name alongside boxing legends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024