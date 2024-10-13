SpaceX Innovates Rocket Recovery with Breakthrough Landing

SpaceX marked a significant milestone on Sunday with the launch of its fifth Starship test flight from Texas. The aerospace company successfully retrieved the rocket's towering first stage booster, utilizing an innovative recovery method involving large metal arms for the first time.

The Super Heavy first stage booster lifted off at 7:25 a.m. CT from SpaceX's Boca Chica facilities. It propelled the Starship second stage rocket on a trajectory towards the Indian Ocean, west of Australia, where atmospheric reentry and a subsequent water landing are planned.

After separation from the Starship booster at an altitude of 46 miles, the Super Heavy booster made its return journey to its launch site. Its landing was aided by two robotic arms, marking a new era in reusable rocket technology.

