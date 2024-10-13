Left Menu

SpaceX Innovates Rocket Recovery with Breakthrough Landing

SpaceX successfully launched its fifth Starship test flight from Texas, marking a landmark recovery of the Super Heavy booster using giant metal arms. The booster separated at 46 miles altitude, returning to its launch pad after aiding the Starship towards space, targeting a water landing near Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX marked a significant milestone on Sunday with the launch of its fifth Starship test flight from Texas. The aerospace company successfully retrieved the rocket's towering first stage booster, utilizing an innovative recovery method involving large metal arms for the first time.

The Super Heavy first stage booster lifted off at 7:25 a.m. CT from SpaceX's Boca Chica facilities. It propelled the Starship second stage rocket on a trajectory towards the Indian Ocean, west of Australia, where atmospheric reentry and a subsequent water landing are planned.

After separation from the Starship booster at an altitude of 46 miles, the Super Heavy booster made its return journey to its launch site. Its landing was aided by two robotic arms, marking a new era in reusable rocket technology.

