Future Blockchain Summit 2024: Pioneering Innovations in Blockchain & Gaming

The Future Blockchain Summit 2024 convened industry leaders from the global blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors to discuss the latest advancements and emerging opportunities within the growing blockchain ecosystem.

Under the theme 'Investments in Blockchain & Gaming,' sessions explored Dubai's leadership in AI and blockchain, with Marwan AlZarouni of the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism affirming the region as a trailblazer. ''Engage with us to bring your projects to life. If it can't be done elsewhere, it can be done here,'' he asserted.

Highlighting blockchain's impact on trade, Ahmed Bin Sulayem of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre projected dramatic changes by 2026, emphasizing the role of security. The summit also spotlighted institutional blockchain adoption, with speakers like John Fan and Mansoor Madhavji acknowledging the UAE's rise as a global innovation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)