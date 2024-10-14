Left Menu

Race to the Moon: Global Space Agencies Display Ambitions at Milan Congress

China unveiled a lunar rock at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, highlighting its growing space power as political tensions rise. Both China and NASA showcased cosmic samples, while discussions focused on lunar exploration and space collaboration amid changing dynamics. Europe seeks clearer investment rules amidst evolving satellite markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:41 IST
Race to the Moon: Global Space Agencies Display Ambitions at Milan Congress

The International Astronautical Congress in Milan saw China unveil a lunar rock sample, marking its status as an emerging space power amid rising geopolitical tensions. With Russia absent, the event highlighted shifting alliances and fierce competition in space exploration.

NASA also presented asteroid samples, symbolizing an unprecedented surge in cosmic pursuits since the Apollo era. Future collaborations, lunar missions under NASA's Artemis program, and Europe's need for independent access dominated discussions as space-faring nations navigate a complex landscape.

Italy, hosting the event, seeks clearer investment guidelines as satellite market dynamics evolve. The push for sustainable space usage grows, with SpaceX's Starlink network illustrating new challenges in orbital traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024