Race to the Moon: Global Space Agencies Display Ambitions at Milan Congress

The International Astronautical Congress in Milan saw China unveil a lunar rock sample, marking its status as an emerging space power amid rising geopolitical tensions. With Russia absent, the event highlighted shifting alliances and fierce competition in space exploration.

NASA also presented asteroid samples, symbolizing an unprecedented surge in cosmic pursuits since the Apollo era. Future collaborations, lunar missions under NASA's Artemis program, and Europe's need for independent access dominated discussions as space-faring nations navigate a complex landscape.

Italy, hosting the event, seeks clearer investment guidelines as satellite market dynamics evolve. The push for sustainable space usage grows, with SpaceX's Starlink network illustrating new challenges in orbital traffic management.

