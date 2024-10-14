Jio Platforms Reports 23.4% Net Profit Increase in Q2 FY25

Jio Platforms announced a 23.4% year-on-year increase in its net profit for Q2 FY25, reaching Rs 6,539 crore, as the average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 195.1 per month.

The company's revenue from operations climbed 18% to Rs 31,709 crore during the September quarter. A key performance indicator, ARPU surged to Rs 195.1, reflecting the partial effects of a tariff increase and an improved subscriber mix.

Engagement remained robust with data and voice traffic showing significant increases. Jio reported 148 million 5G subscribers within two years and solid financial gains, as highlighted by Akash M Ambani and Mukesh Ambani in their statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)