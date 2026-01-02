Undersea Tensions: Finland Investigates Damage to Crucial Telecom Cable

Finnish authorities have detained two people following the discovery of damage to an undersea telecommunications cable on a crucial route between Finland and Estonia, officials announced Thursday.

The cable damage was identified Wednesday in Estonia's exclusive economic zone. Owned by Finnish telecom provider Elisa, its integrity is vital for maintaining international communications infrastructure.

Police have initiated an investigation into aggravated criminal offenses linked to the incident. Meanwhile, Finnish Customs uncovered Russian-origin structural steel in the ship's cargo, raising potential EU sanctions violations.

