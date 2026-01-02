Left Menu

Undersea Tensions: Finland Investigates Damage to Crucial Telecom Cable

Finnish authorities have arrested two individuals after damage to an underwater telecommunications cable in the Gulf of Finland. The cable, essential infrastructure, was damaged between Finland and Estonia. Investigations focus on criminal damage and possible EU sanctions breaches due to Russian-origin cargo detected on the involved ship.

Updated: 02-01-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:57 IST
Undersea Tensions: Finland Investigates Damage to Crucial Telecom Cable
  • Finland

Finnish authorities have detained two people following the discovery of damage to an undersea telecommunications cable on a crucial route between Finland and Estonia, officials announced Thursday.

The cable damage was identified Wednesday in Estonia's exclusive economic zone. Owned by Finnish telecom provider Elisa, its integrity is vital for maintaining international communications infrastructure.

Police have initiated an investigation into aggravated criminal offenses linked to the incident. Meanwhile, Finnish Customs uncovered Russian-origin structural steel in the ship's cargo, raising potential EU sanctions violations.

