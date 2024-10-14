UK Stock Indexes Soar Amidst Utility and Pharma Gains

UK financial markets commenced the week robustly, bolstered by significant advances in utilities and pharmaceutical stocks, despite a downturn for gambling companies threatened by potential governmental tax hikes.

The FTSE 100 index elevated by 0.5% and FTSE 250 by 0.3%, as companies such as SSE and Severn Trent witnessed around a 2% rise. Meanwhile, the gambling sector saw declines, with Entain and Flutter dropping due to looming tax forecasts.

Economic analysts anticipate essential data releases this week, including employment figures and September's Consumer Price Index. Concurrently, investors evaluate recent vows of economic stimulus from China, seeking clarity on details.

(With inputs from agencies.)