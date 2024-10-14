Left Menu

UK Stock Indexes Soar Amidst Utility and Pharma Gains

The UK's main stock indexes rose as utilities and pharma stocks drove gains, while gambling firms faced losses amid possible tax hikes. FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 saw increases, while specific firms like TI Fluid Systems and Ashmore Group also experienced significant shifts. Economic data release is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK financial markets commenced the week robustly, bolstered by significant advances in utilities and pharmaceutical stocks, despite a downturn for gambling companies threatened by potential governmental tax hikes.

The FTSE 100 index elevated by 0.5% and FTSE 250 by 0.3%, as companies such as SSE and Severn Trent witnessed around a 2% rise. Meanwhile, the gambling sector saw declines, with Entain and Flutter dropping due to looming tax forecasts.

Economic analysts anticipate essential data releases this week, including employment figures and September's Consumer Price Index. Concurrently, investors evaluate recent vows of economic stimulus from China, seeking clarity on details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

