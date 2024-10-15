Left Menu

Rocky the Robotic Dog: The Future of Emergency Response

At the India Mobile Congress, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was impressed by Rocky, Ericsson's 5G-powered robotic dog. Rocky is designed to assist with emergency responses, like fire outbreaks, by promptly sending alerts. The Congress also focused on telecom policy developments, industry innovation, and the #MakeInIndia initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During the India Mobile Congress, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was captivated by an innovative demonstration of a 5G-powered robotic dog named Rocky at Ericsson's booth. This cutting-edge technology aims to enhance emergency response efficiency by sending timely alerts, allowing authorities to efficiently tackle situations such as fire outbreaks.

The India Mobile Congress, Asia's premier digital technology showcase, is organized by India's Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India. It serves as a platform for discussing advancements in telecom infrastructure and fostering collaborations to bolster India's tech sector, particularly through the #MakeInIndia initiative.

In addition to exploring innovations like Rocky, Scindia engaged in discussions with industry leaders and government officials, emphasizing the importance of aligning state policies with national objectives to build a robust and sustainable telecom industry across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

