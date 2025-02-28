Left Menu

Epic Network Triumph at Maha Kumbh: Jio and Ericsson's 5G Feat

Jio and Ericsson successfully managed 20 million voice and 400 million data requests on a peak day at Maha Kumbh using advanced 5G solutions. Millions shared media and stayed connected, with 55% of data traffic handled by Ericsson. The event saw 66.21 crore visitors in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:30 IST
Epic Network Triumph at Maha Kumbh: Jio and Ericsson's 5G Feat
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of technological capability, Jio's network efficiently managed 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests on a high-demand peak day during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, as revealed in a recent statement.

With an anticipation of dense visitor turnout, Jio collaborated with Ericsson to implement strategic solutions, incorporating advanced 5G standalone network features like network slicing and carrier aggregation using the 700 MHz band.

Amidst the record-breaking gathering at the Maha Kumbh 2025, the event stood as a testament to proactive planning and innovative technology solutions provided by Ericsson and Jio, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of visitors, who stayed connected and shared media with friends and family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025