Epic Network Triumph at Maha Kumbh: Jio and Ericsson's 5G Feat

In an impressive display of technological capability, Jio's network efficiently managed 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests on a high-demand peak day during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, as revealed in a recent statement.

With an anticipation of dense visitor turnout, Jio collaborated with Ericsson to implement strategic solutions, incorporating advanced 5G standalone network features like network slicing and carrier aggregation using the 700 MHz band.

Amidst the record-breaking gathering at the Maha Kumbh 2025, the event stood as a testament to proactive planning and innovative technology solutions provided by Ericsson and Jio, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of visitors, who stayed connected and shared media with friends and family.

