Preserving Tradition: Fujitsu's Digital Movement Analysis Technology

Fujitsu is at the forefront of innovative technology designed to analyze human movement, with promising applications for preserving traditional Japanese culture. As Japan faces population challenges, this technology offers a way to retain and pass on cultural practices.

At a recent trade show near Tokyo, attendees engaged with movements drawn from classical 'Noh' theatre, captured and analyzed by Fujitsu's systems. The technology provides a visual grasp of intricate movements, motivating users like high school teacher Takashi Ishikawa to deepen their practice.

Already utilized in sports like gymnastics since 2019, Fujitsu's technology holds potential in various fields. Hidenori Fujiwara, head of Fujitsu's Human Digital Twin Division, emphasized its role in learning and experiences of human movement. Its applications extend to visualizing basketball techniques and pilates in Tokyo schools, signals of its broad impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)