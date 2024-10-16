Servotech Partners with Ensmart Power to Revolutionize EV Charging in the UK

Servotech Power Systems has announced a strategic partnership with Ensmart Power, a UK-based company, to expand their electric vehicle (EV) charger business in the UK and North America.

This collaboration seeks to tap into the fast-paced growth of electric vehicle adoption and aims to bolster the charging infrastructure, thereby fostering a more sustainable transportation ecosystem.

The agreement leverages Servotech's cutting-edge EV charging technology and Ensmart Power's extensive knowledge in energy storage and distribution to provide accessible charging solutions for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)