Servotech Partners with Ensmart Power to Revolutionize EV Charging in the UK
Servotech Power Systems teams up with UK-based Ensmart Power to expand their electric vehicle charger business, focusing on growth in the UK, North America, and beyond. This partnership aims to enhance EV charging infrastructure, promote green mobility, and advance local production while leveraging both companies' expertise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Servotech Power Systems has announced a strategic partnership with Ensmart Power, a UK-based company, to expand their electric vehicle (EV) charger business in the UK and North America.
This collaboration seeks to tap into the fast-paced growth of electric vehicle adoption and aims to bolster the charging infrastructure, thereby fostering a more sustainable transportation ecosystem.
The agreement leverages Servotech's cutting-edge EV charging technology and Ensmart Power's extensive knowledge in energy storage and distribution to provide accessible charging solutions for consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sudeep Pharma Expands into Clean Energy Storage with SAM Launch
India's Bold Move to Fortify Energy Storage with 10 Gigawatt Battery Projects
Electrifying Mumbai's Dabbawalas: A Green Mobility Revolution
Torrent Power Secures Expansive Energy Storage Contract in Maharashtra
JSW Green Mobility Spearheads Electric Revolution