Servotech Partners with Ensmart Power to Revolutionize EV Charging in the UK

Servotech Power Systems teams up with UK-based Ensmart Power to expand their electric vehicle charger business, focusing on growth in the UK, North America, and beyond. This partnership aims to enhance EV charging infrastructure, promote green mobility, and advance local production while leveraging both companies' expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:18 IST
Servotech Power Systems has announced a strategic partnership with Ensmart Power, a UK-based company, to expand their electric vehicle (EV) charger business in the UK and North America.

This collaboration seeks to tap into the fast-paced growth of electric vehicle adoption and aims to bolster the charging infrastructure, thereby fostering a more sustainable transportation ecosystem.

The agreement leverages Servotech's cutting-edge EV charging technology and Ensmart Power's extensive knowledge in energy storage and distribution to provide accessible charging solutions for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

