Left Menu

TSMC Shines with 54% Profit Surge Amid AI Demand Boom

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, a key player in AI chip production, reported a 54% rise in Q3 profits, fueled by burgeoning AI demand. This was above analyst expectations. The company also increased its revenue forecast, driven by strong performance and strategic capital expenditures despite challenging market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:15 IST
TSMC Shines with 54% Profit Surge Amid AI Demand Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), leading the advanced chip market for AI applications, announced a 54% increase in profits for the third quarter, beating analysts' predictions. This surge reflects the growing demand for AI technology across industries, significantly boosting TSMC's financial results.

Boasting a net profit of T$325.3 billion ($10.11 billion) against forecasts of T$300.2 billion, TSMC continues to dominate globally. The company's revenue rose 36% year-on-year, totaling $23.5 billion, surpassing its previous estimates. Key customers include giants like Apple and Nvidia.

Despite challenges in the chip market, TSMC is investing heavily to expand its production capacity, notably in the U.S. The favorable market conditions, particularly the AI boom, have also driven TSMC's stock up by 75% this year, reinforcing its pivotal role in Taiwan's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024