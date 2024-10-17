TSMC Shines with 54% Profit Surge Amid AI Demand Boom
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, a key player in AI chip production, reported a 54% rise in Q3 profits, fueled by burgeoning AI demand. This was above analyst expectations. The company also increased its revenue forecast, driven by strong performance and strategic capital expenditures despite challenging market conditions.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), leading the advanced chip market for AI applications, announced a 54% increase in profits for the third quarter, beating analysts' predictions. This surge reflects the growing demand for AI technology across industries, significantly boosting TSMC's financial results.
Boasting a net profit of T$325.3 billion ($10.11 billion) against forecasts of T$300.2 billion, TSMC continues to dominate globally. The company's revenue rose 36% year-on-year, totaling $23.5 billion, surpassing its previous estimates. Key customers include giants like Apple and Nvidia.
Despite challenges in the chip market, TSMC is investing heavily to expand its production capacity, notably in the U.S. The favorable market conditions, particularly the AI boom, have also driven TSMC's stock up by 75% this year, reinforcing its pivotal role in Taiwan's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TSMC
- semiconductor
- AI
- profit
- jump
- earnings
- Apple
- Nvidia
- technology
- investment
ALSO READ
Harshvardhan Patil Jumps Ship: From BJP to NCP's Stable
Apple Expands Footprint in India with New Stores and 'Made in India' iPhones
Maharashtra assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal jumps into safety net at Mantralaya to oppose ''dilution'' of tribal quota.
Apple Expands Presence in India with Four New Retail Stores
U.S. Stock Market Braces for Key Corporate Earnings Sequel