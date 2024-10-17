Left Menu

Lego Legacy: America's Cup Fans Build Bricks and Bonds in Barcelona

In Barcelona, America's Cup fans and competitors are engaging with New Zealand's AC75 through Lego models. British skipper Ben Ainslie even crafted the model with his son, contributing to fan excitement and engagement. The limited-edition set has seen significant sales, linking sports and innovative merchandise.

Updated: 17-10-2024 15:54 IST

Ben Ainslie Image Credit: Wikipedia

In an innovative twist on traditional sports fan engagement, crews at the America's Cup in Barcelona are turning to Lego models of New Zealand's AC75. This trend has even caught the attention of British skipper Ben Ainslie, who took to the task with his son.

Ainslie, leading a British bid to reclaim the 'Auld Mug' from New Zealand's team, is part of a larger community delighted by this creative merchandise venture. His wife Georgie captured the father-son duo building the intricate Lego model, calling on Lego to create a British version.

The model, sold extensively in stores and online, underscores the entrepreneurial spirit surrounding the Cup. Simon Munro, head of America's Cup merchandise, praised the set for fan engagement, citing a successful collaboration with Lego. Despite privacy around sales figures, the model's popularity signifies its success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

