Russia's Yars Missile Readiness Tests Amidst Rising Tensions

Russia is testing the combat readiness of its Yars missiles northwest of Moscow amidst the Ukraine conflict. This follows a series of nuclear drills aimed at deterring Western intervention. Simultaneously, NATO and Ukraine are conducting their exercises, while Putin adjusts Russia's nuclear policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:55 IST
Russia has initiated testing to evaluate the combat readiness of a unit armed with Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, as reported on Friday by various news agencies citing the defence ministry.

This exercise comes amidst a wave of nuclear drills by Russia meant to signal its deterrence to the West over the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The Yars system, known for its extensive range and nuclear warhead capacity, emphasizes Russia's strategic capabilities.

The current drills coincide with NATO's nuclear exercise and Ukraine's strategic moves, highlighting heightened tensions in the region. President Putin has recently modified nuclear policies, reducing the threshold for their use, a move regarded by Ukraine as nuclear blackmail.

