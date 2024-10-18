Left Menu

Tanla Platforms Q2 FY25: Adapting Amidst Change

Tanla Platforms Limited, India's leading CPaaS provider, revealed a slight drop in yearly revenue for Q2 FY25. Despite a 0.8% decrease in revenue, the company highlights strategic growth investments and strong partnerships. Major achievements include a landmark deal and innovation initiatives amid a dynamic industry landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

HYDERABAD, India — Tanla Platforms Limited, India's foremost CPaaS provider, has announced a fractional dip in annual revenue for the second quarter of FY25, recording a 0.8% de-growth to ₹1,001 crore. Despite this, the company still maintained a strong financial footing with an EBITDA margin of 17.5% and a post-tax profit margin of 13%.

Founder Chairman & CEO Uday Reddy expressed confidence in Tanla's strategic positioning, emphasizing investments in platform innovation and partnerships, notably with a leading Indian bank for Wisely ATP. These initiatives showcase Tanla's commitment to securing its role as a leader in delivering secure, cutting-edge digital solutions.

Among notable advancements this quarter, Tanla launched Call to Action whitelisting on Trubloq and secured the 'Meta Growth Partner of the Year' award for the second consecutive year. Additionally, the company welcomed François Ortalo-Magné as an independent director to its board, further strengthening its strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

