Chanel Ventures into Sport Sponsorship with Iconic Boat Race

In a groundbreaking move, Chanel has announced its sponsorship of Britain's esteemed Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race next year, marking the fashion house's first foray into sports sponsorship.

This decision reflects a broader trend among luxury brands, with companies like LVMH also entering the sports sector to engage new audiences. The sponsorship will lend Chanel's name to the iconic event, now to be called 'The Chanel J12 Boat Race'.

This strategic partnership aligns with the values of collective effort and excellence, reinforcing Chanel's pursuit of new, diverse markets through sports associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)