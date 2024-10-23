Aurionpro Solutions Sees Robust Profit Surge in Q3

Aurionpro Solutions has reported a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter, marking a 36.03% growth year-on-year, up to Rs 45.07 crore.

In contrast, the company's profit attributable to equity holders was Rs 33.13 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations also saw a significant boost, rising by 31.78% to Rs 278.27 crore compared to Rs 211.15 crore in the quarter-ended September FY24.

(With inputs from agencies.)