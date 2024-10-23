Aurionpro Solutions Sees Robust Profit Surge in Q3
Aurionpro Solutions has announced a significant 36.03% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 45.07 crore for the July-September quarter. Revenue also rose by 31.78%, marking a strong performance as the company continues its upward trajectory in the tech sector.
Aurionpro Solutions has reported a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter, marking a 36.03% growth year-on-year, up to Rs 45.07 crore.
In contrast, the company's profit attributable to equity holders was Rs 33.13 crore during the same period last year.
Revenue from operations also saw a significant boost, rising by 31.78% to Rs 278.27 crore compared to Rs 211.15 crore in the quarter-ended September FY24.
