Aurionpro Solutions Sees Robust Profit Surge in Q3

Aurionpro Solutions has announced a significant 36.03% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 45.07 crore for the July-September quarter. Revenue also rose by 31.78%, marking a strong performance as the company continues its upward trajectory in the tech sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:02 IST
Aurionpro Solutions has reported a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter, marking a 36.03% growth year-on-year, up to Rs 45.07 crore.

In contrast, the company's profit attributable to equity holders was Rs 33.13 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations also saw a significant boost, rising by 31.78% to Rs 278.27 crore compared to Rs 211.15 crore in the quarter-ended September FY24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

