Apple's Vision Pro Faces Uncertain Future amid Production Cutbacks

Apple has drastically reduced the production of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset and could potentially halt the creation of the current model by the end of the year. This decision comes amid declining sales driven by the hefty price tag and competitive alternatives like Meta Platforms' Quest headset.

The Vision Pro, which starts at about $3,500 in the U.S., faces stiff competition from Meta's Quest 3 headset priced at around $500. Employees at three Vision Pro suppliers have produced enough parts for approximately 500,000 to 600,000 units, with some factories halting production in May.

Apple has recently informed its assembling partner Luxshare about the possible need to reduce production by November. Moreover, Apple, in efforts to bolster demand, is considering a more affordable Vision model slated for release by 2025 while shelving plans for a more advanced version.

(With inputs from agencies.)