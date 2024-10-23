Left Menu

Apple's Vision Pro Faces Uncertain Future amid Production Cutbacks

Apple has significantly reduced its Vision Pro production and might cease making the current version of the mixed reality headset by year-end. Sales have dropped due to the high cost and competition. The iPhone maker is considering developing a more affordable version before 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:36 IST
Apple's Vision Pro Faces Uncertain Future amid Production Cutbacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple has drastically reduced the production of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset and could potentially halt the creation of the current model by the end of the year. This decision comes amid declining sales driven by the hefty price tag and competitive alternatives like Meta Platforms' Quest headset.

The Vision Pro, which starts at about $3,500 in the U.S., faces stiff competition from Meta's Quest 3 headset priced at around $500. Employees at three Vision Pro suppliers have produced enough parts for approximately 500,000 to 600,000 units, with some factories halting production in May.

Apple has recently informed its assembling partner Luxshare about the possible need to reduce production by November. Moreover, Apple, in efforts to bolster demand, is considering a more affordable Vision model slated for release by 2025 while shelving plans for a more advanced version.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024