Nvidia Catalyzes India's AI Journey with Pioneering Partnerships

In a significant stride towards AI leadership, chipmaking behemoth Nvidia has solidified multiple strategic collaborations with Indian enterprises. The announcements were made at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 in Mumbai, showcasing India's potential in the AI and data domains. Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang highlighted these initiatives aimed at cementing India's role as a global AI powerhouse.

Key partnerships include Nvidia's collaboration with Reliance Industries to develop AI computing infrastructure and an innovation center, alongside initiatives with Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate. Moreover, Nvidia will supply cutting-edge AI processors for data centers operated by Yotta Data Services and Tata Communications.

Nvidia is set to launch a Center of Excellence with Tech Mahindra to advance AI framework development, and several other collaborations with Infosys, TCS, Zoho Corp, and others intend to integrate Nvidia technology, fostering rapid AI adoption across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)