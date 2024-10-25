Left Menu

Nvidia Catalyzes India's AI Journey with Pioneering Partnerships

Nvidia has announced multiple strategic partnerships with Indian firms, emphasizing its focus on India's capabilities in AI and data. These alliances, unveiled at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 in Mumbai, aim to position India as a leading AI exporter and include collaborations with Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant stride towards AI leadership, chipmaking behemoth Nvidia has solidified multiple strategic collaborations with Indian enterprises. The announcements were made at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 in Mumbai, showcasing India's potential in the AI and data domains. Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang highlighted these initiatives aimed at cementing India's role as a global AI powerhouse.

Key partnerships include Nvidia's collaboration with Reliance Industries to develop AI computing infrastructure and an innovation center, alongside initiatives with Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate. Moreover, Nvidia will supply cutting-edge AI processors for data centers operated by Yotta Data Services and Tata Communications.

Nvidia is set to launch a Center of Excellence with Tech Mahindra to advance AI framework development, and several other collaborations with Infosys, TCS, Zoho Corp, and others intend to integrate Nvidia technology, fostering rapid AI adoption across industries.

